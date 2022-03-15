Viral Video: It’s been more than two weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, setting off the worst conflict and humanitarian crisis in Europe in decades. Millions of Ukrainians have been forced to fled their homes, while several innocents have been killed in airstrikes. Amid the ongoing crisis, an old video of Shah Rukh Khan condemning war has gone viral on the internet and for the right reasons.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Dances to Kacha Badam on Road, Nails The Hook Step | Watch

In the video, SRK talks about ‘sadness, loneliness and futility’ of war and says, “Only the dead have seen the end of war. Nobody knows when a war is going to end. It only ends for the guys who have died. So there is a lot of futility in war. He further said, ”There is a lot of sadness in war. There’s a lot of loneliness in war. And whatever the reasons anyone gives for it, good, bad, ugly, revenge, nice strong, need of the hour – the fact is that war is not nice. War is not an alternative to peace and goodness. War is not an alternative to love, discussion, talks or even tiffs. War is not something that anyone should go in for.”

Watch the viral video here:

The video has gone viral on Instagram and resonated with a lot of users, who hailed his message of love and peace. One user wrote, ”One of my favourite clip with such a powerful message. People should stand for peace not for war coz in war our lives will be doomed there will be nothing to live for …..” Another commented, ”We all need to listen to what he says ! In today’s time it’s really important to have this kind of mindset…. Why everyone is drowned in greed of power?? Humanity is loosing it’s presence 🙁

A third wrote, ”This sums up all the reasons why we love Shah Rukh Khan so dearly ❤️ Respect to you and your humanity 👏 Thank you too dear @srk1000faces ❤️ Shows your beautiful heart too.”

Notably, the Russia-Ukraine war has been going on for 20 days now.