Viral Video: The animal kingdom is pretty interesting and every day or the other, crazy and funny videos of these wonderful creatures go viral. More so, videos depicting the sweet bond between humans and animals are also loved by social media users. One such video has gone viral showing a woman feeding giraffes from the balcony of a hotel. The video is said to be from the Giraffe Manor hotel in Nairobi. In the video, a woman is seen seated in the balcony of her room in the hotel and welcoming the three giraffes with some food.

A Twitter account called Buitengebieden, that posts heartwarming videos, shared the short clip and wrote, “Sharing breakfast with the giraffes.”

Watch the video here:

Sharing breakfast with the giraffes.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/aYul0BBgUH — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 1, 2022

The video has gone viral and people loved the sweet moment between the woman and the giraffes. Many said that they would love to experience the same, while others shared similar experiences of their visit to the Giraffe Manor.

One user wrote, ”With so much distress in the world your animal features add a calmness to one’s life.” Another commented, ”Imagine waking up in the morning and walking out on to your balcony with your coffee and finding these 3 waiting for you to share Breakfast with.” A third wrote, ”What an amazing way to wake up.”

See more reactions:

Would you want to visit Giraffe Manor?