Viral Video: A Switzerland-based photographer and conservationist has captured what the inside of a Shark’s mouth and throat looks like, in incredible detail. It all happened when a tiger shark swallowed his 360-degree camera and a fascinating visual of the shark’s mouth and throat was recorded.Also Read - Viral Video: Passengers on a Plane Sing Baby Shark to Comfort Crying Toddler, Internet Says 'Aww' | Watch

According to The Independent, filmmaker and conservationist Zimy Da Kid was shooting a documentary in the Maldives when a tiger shark hovering around him took his 360-degree camera. The video shows the shark coming forward and biting the equipment. The stunning video captured the inside of the shark’s mouth, displaying its large teeth, throats and gills clearly visible. When the shark realised that the camera was not suitable for consumption, it finally spit it out and swam away. Thankfully, the camera equipment survived and didn’t face much damage.

“That moment this curious Tiger Shark decided to taste my insta360 camera during our last @deepseaguardians expedition,” reads the caption.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zimy Da Kid (@zimydakid)

The video has gone viral and people were intrigued to see how the interior of a shark looked like. One user said, ”I mean, it seems like there are plenty of fish around if he’s that hungry.” Another wrote, ”That was like a whole different dimension inside the 🦈.never seen before.” A third commented, ”Are you serious, this is wild.”

See more reactions:

“I put my Insta360 on weight and then I put it on the sand and the shark was curious. He saw this shiny thing and he thought ‘let me taste it and then he bit the camera. When sharks bite people it is not because they want to eat us, it’s because they see someone and they are curious so they just bite,” Zimm was quoted as saying by The Independent.