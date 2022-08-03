Viral Video: A video of Shark Tank India judge and former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover enjoying a kirtan at ISKCON temple in Vrindavan has gone viral. Well, turns out it’s not Frover, but his doppelganger. In the video, a man who bears uncanny resemblance to Ashneer Grover is seen engrossed in dancing to a kirtan being held on the premises of ISKCON Vrindavan.He can be seen dressed in a yellow checkered shirt fervently chanting and clapping at a temple. Apart from the height and build, his lookalike is also seen wearing spectacles like Grover. Devotees around him are also seen singing Hare Krishna, Hare Rama.Also Read - 'Zomato's Share Price Would Have Been Rs 450 If...,' Says BharatPe Co-founder Ashneer Grover

“@ashneer.grover nice seeing you😂😂😂 #kidding #kirtan #bhajan,” the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kartik Tyagi (@kartik.vrindavan)

Soon after the video went viral, Grover reacted to the video and had an amusing reply. In a tweet, he wrote, “Hey, doppelganger. Bhai itne maze se kirtan kar raha hai jitna maza mujhe dhandhe mein aata hai. Super fun. (The man is having as much fun doing kirtan as I do in my business.)”

Hey doppelgänger ! Bhai itne maze se kirtan kar raha hai jitna maza mujhe dhandhe mein aata hai ! Super fun !! https://t.co/ltMwuRbfS1 — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) August 2, 2022

Later on Instagram too, Grover posted another witty reply. He commented, “Chalo achha hai-yeh kaam bhi outsource ho gaya” with a wink face emoji. “I share my doppelganger level of devotion in business though,” he added.

Meanwhile, users had the most fun as they filled the comment section with hilarious jokes and memes. One user hilariously wrote, “next time aaye inform me before hand.I really want to be called dougli by him.” Another commented, “Him praying for his new startup.” ”Ashneer Grover lite,” a third wrote. A fourth commented, “This .shld srsly reach him ,that he knows he has a duplicate too,…what similarity man!!!”