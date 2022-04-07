Viral Video: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has caught the attention of Twitterati yet again after his chitter-chatter video with NCP MP Supriya Sule went viral on social media. The moment was captured during a session at the Lok Sabha when senior leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah was delivering his speech. However, people were more interested in watching Shashi Tharoor as he was seen chatting with NCP MP Supriya Sule, in the background. In the video, Tharoor was spotted leaning over his designated chair to speak to Baramati MP.Also Read - Shashi Tharoor Calls PM Modi 'Man of Tremendous Vigour and Dynamism', Credits Him For UP Polls Win

Twitter user Farrago Abdullah shared the video and used the chartbuster track Srivalli from the Allu arjun-starrer movie Pushpa. He cheekily captioned the video as, ”It was a great speech by Farooq Abdullah. Must listen for everyone.”

It was a great speech by Farooq Abdullah. Must listen for everyone. @ShashiTharoor pic.twitter.com/STQe0yulxG — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) April 6, 2022

Soon after, the moment prompted a flurry of hilarious memes on Twitter. While some made jokes, others said that Shashi Tharoor is teaching the work-life balance. Some people found the moment cute, with one user commenting, ”Tharoor fire nahi, flower hai.” Another wrote, ”We just want to know the speech that’s going behind Farooq saahib!”

Shashi Tharoor teaching us that work life balance is important pic.twitter.com/yDflm544OF — AIl India Memes (@allindiamemes) April 6, 2022

😃 Genuine laugh aloud mirth on viewing your endearingly edited vid , @OmarAbdullah , thank you !! Sitting duck of a gentleman @ShashiTharoor passively nodding away at the monologue by the much admirable @supriya_sule !! https://t.co/nxP8zBEQFO — sanghamitra kabiraj (@sanghamitrakabi) April 7, 2022

Tharoor fire nahi flower hai😄 https://t.co/DI6J4iUUPj — Sourav J. Sinha🇮🇳 (@Cosmosapiens7) April 7, 2022

Kuch Bhi bolo how cute he is looking 😂😂😂😂

That is @ShashiTharoor For you. https://t.co/t0dJs2ca6Q — Nagasri-🇮🇳 (@real_trouper2) April 6, 2022

We just want to know the speech that’s going behind Farooq saahib! 😌😌 https://t.co/CpXuuinlTc — Raj Shekhar (@rajsinghshekhar) April 6, 2022

Lol this is some evil mind , couldn’t stop smiling and sharing. #justforfun https://t.co/tUxuVVuy3t — Shivani Singh (@shivaniiiii____) April 6, 2022

When you get to see the cute side of your forever crush 😂😂😂😍😍😍🙈🙈🙈 https://t.co/mwL12ICDDV — Anushka S. (@thesillymommy) April 6, 2022

Notably, the video was shot while the Parliament was in discussion regarding the issue of the Russia-Ukraine war and NK Premachandran was in the chair. Tharoor also spoke on the situation in Ukraine in the House. He said that India should take a morally correct position in the matter, according to a PTI report. He also asked the government to use its influence and be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine.