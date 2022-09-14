Trending News: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was left fuming with rage when Fox News host Tucker Carlson made the untrue claim that India lacked civilisation and had not produced any architectural wonders prior to the start of the British colonial era.Also Read - Shashi Tharoor Brutally Trolls Pakistan Fielders With an Epic Mughal Painting Meme

The Fox News host who is accused of promoting false information regarding the Covid-19 vaccine during the epidemic on his prime-time programme and of omitting the Capitol Hill riots remarked that the British “didn’t just take things, they added.” Also Read - Will Shashi Tharoor Become The Next Congress President? His Latest Comment Sparks Buzz

Strong nations rule over weak ones. This pattern has not altered. At least the English were serious about their colonial duties. Instead of only taking, they also added. When we (the US) departed Afghanistan, we also took our arsenal with us. Carlson said that the British had abandoned civilization when they departed India, disregarding the country’s long history of civilisation and even the fact that the first highly developed human civilizations originated there. Also Read - Congress MP Shashi Tharoor To Receive France's Highest Civilian Award. Here's Why

While ignoring the Taj Mahal, the Hawa Mahal, the Mehrangarh Fort, the Golconda Fort, and countless other numerous gorgeous, enormous structures that dot the landscape of the seventh largest country in the world, Tucker displayed a graphic of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai and claimed that India has been unable to construct such architectural wonders.

In response to Tucker Carlson’s tirade, Tharoor uploaded two furious face emojis and said: “I think Twitter ought to have an option for something to press when you can’t respond without losing your cool.”

CHECK OUT SHASHI THAROOR’S REACTION TO NEWS ANCHOR SAYING BRITAIN CIVILISED INDIA:

I think @twitter ought to have an option for something to press when you can’t respond without losing your cool. For now I will content myself with😡 🤬 https://t.co/6tWpUuSuMR — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 13, 2022

During his Fox News primetime programme, Tucker Carlson went on the offensive and even asserted that the British did not carry out any genocide during the colonial era.

Carlson disregarded the 1943 Bengal Famine and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, both of which historians and experts consider to be instances of mass murder under British rule.

Martina Navratilova and Shashi Tharoor both outclassed the Fox News host in tennis. “Hey Tucker Carlson – your utter ignorance of history is quite staggering. I suggest you read the book “Inglorious Empire” by Shashi Tharoor and then try again. Your racism is off the charts and your stupidity on this particular issue is of Olympic proportions! ”

Hey @TuckerCarlson – your utter ignorance of history is quite staggering. I suggest you read the book “Inglorious Empire” by Shashi Tharoor and then try again. Your racism is off the charts and your stupidity on this particular issue is of Olympic proportions!!! https://t.co/7Xrd97NpwT — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 12, 2022

The Fox News host hasn’t addressed the tweets or provided an explanation for his remarks.