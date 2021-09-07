New Delhi: Known for excellent vocabulary, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has now impressed social media users after he tweeted a video of him singing a Hindi song during his current trip to Jammu and Kashmir. On Monday, Tharoor uploaded a video of himself singing the Bollywood classic song ‘Ek ajnabee haseena se’ at the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology. In the video, Tharoor can be seen singing the epic song while referring to his phone for lyrics, as the audience cheers him on with a big applause.Also Read - Video of Thrilling Fight Between Cat and Leopard Goes Viral; WATCH to See What Happened Next

Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram wrote, “After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy!” He was seen dressed in a black Nehru jacket with a Kani shawl draped over it.

Watch the video here:

After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy! pic.twitter.com/QDT4dwC6or — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 6, 2021

The video has gone viral, with many applauding his attempts at singing a Hindi song, while others called him ‘multi-talented’. One Twitter user wrote, “Wow .. Sir you have given an ‘Opera’ touch to a simple Hindi movie song,” while another wrote, ”Salute the versatility of your geniuses Sir. A different Shashi Tharoor.”A third wrote, ”Positive stuffs like this from our politicians brings a smile to our face and the song combined.. Makes the day.”

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also praised Tharoor for being a sport. “Haha! You are a sport!,” she tweeted.

Haha! You are a sport! — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) September 6, 2021

See more reactions here:

However, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar took a dog and jokingly commented, “Wow ! We have almost a similar song in Hindi too !!!”

Wow ! We have almost a similar song in Hindi too !!! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) September 6, 2021

The song ‘Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se’ is sung by the legendary singer Kishore Kumar and composed by RD Burman. The song was featured in the 1974 film Ajnabee, starring Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman.