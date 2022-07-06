Viral Video Today: Issues should always be sorted in calm and composed manner but when it comes to animal kingdom, you either let it go or fight it out. One such fight between two wild animals was caught on camera but it ended up being the most adorable face-off ever. While the original clip is clip from 2012, it resurfaced on Twitter recently and has now gone viral with over 18 million views.Also Read - Viral Video: Traffic Cop Saves Toddler From Getting Crushed Under Bus, Twitter Salutes Him. Watch

The video is from Terceira, which is a volcanic island in the Azores archipelago, in the middle of the North Atlantic Ocean. In the 10-second-clip, a sheep can be seen running from a distance towards a young bull while it calmly stands. When the sheep comes close to the bull’s head, instead of ramming into its head, it gently headbutts the bull and stays there. The moment that is supposed to be an attack by the sheep, turns out to be quite a sweet gesture. Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Covers Sleeping Dog With Blanket, Video Will Make You Go Aww | Watch

The sheep goes back, runs towards the bull again and repeats the same process of calmly headbutting it when it comes close. Meanwhile, the young bull, who is supposedly being taught how to head by a sheep, is just standing calmly there, unthreatened by the cute sheep. "When you get mad but you're one of the nicest people ever…," the user 'Laughs_4_All' for all said in the caption.

