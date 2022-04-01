A video is going viral on Instagram where a sheikh from UAE can be seen clicking a selfie, a few feet away from several lions who are behind him. The man smiles as he shows a lion on a tree branch and two others under the tree.Also Read - Viral Video: Lionesses Try to Hunt Buffalo But His Herd Saves Him. Watch

The man, Humaid Abdulla Albuqaish, is a businessman who also happens to be a social media star for flashing his luxurious lifestyle and love for lions. He has millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok where he regularly posts videos of his crazy lifestyle where he is just casually chilling with lions in his lavish home. He seems to be especially fond of his pet lion Simba as most of his Instagram posts are about the big cat. Humaid can be seen putting his hand in his pet lion's mouth, kissing him fearlessly, and petting him like a dog.

According to a website, Humaid Abdulla Albuqaish is one of the richest men in Dubai. He is the CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) and he owns a famous private zoo called the AlBuqaish Jungle. The unusual zoo is in the middle of a desert where you can see Humaid interacting with lions, tigers, hyenas, bears and other exotic animals.

His latest video on Instagram where a lion climbed a tree has over 137k likes.

