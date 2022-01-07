Viral Video: Who doesn’t love animal videos? Cute videos of puppies playing, kittens doing goofy things and elephants being adorable …they all melt the heart and make you smile. One such video doing the rounds on the internet is that of an unlikely but beautiful friendship between a dog and lion. Yes, a lion is known to be fierce but there is also a soft side to the animal.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Gets Pranked by Fake Snake While Shopping, His Reaction is Too Funny | Watch

In the video going viral, a lion and a dog are seen playing and showering love on each other. Growing together, the lion and dog have become best friends and they share an incredible bond. This video of lion and dog has been shared by doglover_s on his Instagram account. It can be understood from the caption of the video that both the lion and the dog are pets. The caption of the video read, “Such an incredible bond. The two grew up together and are now best friends.”

Watch the video:

Whoever saw the video was surprised and loved their cute bond. This video has been viewed more than 45 lakh times so far and filled with emojis and several comments.