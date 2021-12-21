Viral Video: The biggest attraction of a jungle safari is to see the animals live in the wilderness but a group of safari goers were beyond thrilled when they saw a group of lions just casually chilling in middle of the road. A video which has resurfaced on Twitter shows three lions taking a nap on the road and stalling their vehicles. The video which has been shot at a safari in Tanzania, shows 2 big cats taking a break and just casually lying on the road with their tails wagging. Meanwhile, several safari jeeps are seen piled up behind them as the road has been blocked by the two lions. A few seconds later, a third lion walks in and joins the duo.Also Read - Viral Video: Buffalo Saves Tortoise By Flipping It With Horn. WATCH

Needless to say, this incredible sight of lions just snuggling together is a moment that the tourists will never forget. A Twitter account called Buitengebieden shared the video and captioned it as, ”Roadblock in Tanzania..”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral with 1.2 million views, more than 6000 shares and several comments. People on social media were left awestruck to see the sweet sight and some have compared the video to wild vs Man. One user compared them to house cats and wrote, ”The thing I love most about the large cats is that you see the exact same behaviors in smaller house cats. (Without the threat of death of course).”

The thing I love most about the large cats is that you see the exact same behaviors in smaller house cats. (Without the threat of death of course 😉) — David Craig…GET VACCINATED!!! (@4thecenter) December 18, 2021

Been there, saw that. The lazy louts have a sense of humour. #Tanzania https://t.co/1zd9qVTdOB — Holly Doan (@hollyanndoan) December 19, 2021

It’s almost like it’s done on purpose…. Wait these are cats, of course it is. https://t.co/y1zTbShxuw — lg lokki (@lloki08) December 18, 2021

