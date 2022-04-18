Viral Video: The animal kingdom is pretty interesting and every day or the other, crazy and funny videos of these wonderful creatures go viral. One such video that has sparked interests of social media users is of a frightening moment between 2 baby hyenas and a lion. Needless to say, a lion is called the king of the jungle due to its raw power and strength. In the wild, other animals cower in fear when a lion roars and are scared to go near them lest they become the lion’s prey.Also Read - Ramadan in Abu Dhabi: Iftar With Lions, Giraffes And Other Magical Experiences - See Visuals

In a video going viral on social media, a few baby hyenas come near a lion, while it is seen eating its prey. Unaware of the lion’s might, the hyena cubs exhibit no fear initially as they play near the lion. The lion could easily have attacked the hyena babies, but thankfully, the lion lets them go without causing any harm. As the lion looks at them intently, the hyena cubs go away.

An Instagram page called Wildlife Animal shared the video and wrote, ”If looks could kill.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wildlifeanimall (@wildlifeanimall)

The video has gone viral, and amassed more than 124,798 likes so far. One user wrote, ”Thats me as a kid trying to grab the remote from my pops.” Another commented, ”Lion says : You want Die?” A third wrote, ”If size difference could kill… oh wait it can really kill.” A fourth wrote, ”I.. uh.. I am so sorry to b..bother you, my king”.

Here are more reactions:

What do you think?