Viral Video: The internet is a storehouse of all sorts of crazy and amazing videos. One such video that is literally blowing people's minds is that of a girl carrying a lion down the street. Yeah, you read that right! In the video, a young woman wearing a hijab was seen carrying a lion in her arms in the Sabahiya neighbourhood of Kuwait City on Sunday. According to a report, the lion which was being kept as a pet by the girl and her father, had escaped their home, triggering panic in the neighbourhood.

However, the girl already captured the animal before police arrived at the scene. The video shows her carrying the lion as it struggled to break free. The lion was also heard growling as it was carried down the road.

Watch the video here:

My neighbor and her dog seemed to not be getting along last night pic.twitter.com/fUGcpuTkMY — Arlong (@ramseyboltin) January 3, 2022

Meanwhile, the video has left netizens stunned, with many wondering if the video is authentic. However, it’s all true. Environmental police confirmed that that the lion belonged to the girl and her father. Officers also helped in capturing the lion, after which it was returned to its owners. Owning exotic pets like lions and tigers is illegal in Kuwait, but continues to be a common practice.

See some reactions here:

What’s the most insane video you’ve seen this year? Me😳: https://t.co/cq5f9unoD7 — Brice  (@supbrice) January 5, 2022

THAT AINT NO DAMN PUPPY https://t.co/6SqlnbU1S7 — ً (@letjxriellelive) January 4, 2022

But like the fact that this woman was catching a lion like that 😭 https://t.co/IJSB9cF4kM — Sayang || sua’s somnia (@ddiddirere) January 4, 2022

