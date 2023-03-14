Viral Video Shows How Dangerous And Excellent Hunters Tigers Are

Home

Tiger Video: When we talk about the ace hunters in the animal kingdom, then one name pops up immediately, the tiger. Tigers are the largest members of the cat family and are well-known for their exceptional and remarkable hunting abilities. One advantage that they have is that they are very good swimmers and they hunt inside water as well.

The video that we are sharing with you shows a tiger at an animal park with a glass partition. A small girl is standing with her back toward the glass and on the other side there is a big water body and two tigers. One of the tigers makes a giant leap. It looks like it is attacking the kid but actually, it is a piece of meat that is hanging from the top that it wants.

The video is shared on Twitter by Top Videos @TopVideosOnly with the caption, “This is How a Tiger Hunts in Nature 🐯”

This is How a Tiger Hunts in Nature 🐯 pic.twitter.com/bQ31WPukKQ — Top Videos (@TopVideosOnly) March 13, 2023

The power and precision of the tiger are astonishing. The tiger made a well-calculated jump to catch the piece of meat and at the same time does not bang into the glass.

According to studies and numerous videos that are available on social media, tigers love to swim and play in the water. They have the ability to kill and hunt in the water.

As we have discussed in previous stories, tigers are solitary creatures, and they are hardly seen with other tigers unless it is the mating season.

