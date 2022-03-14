Viral Video: The animal kingdom is pretty interesting and every day or the other, crazy and funny videos of these wonderful creatures go viral. One such video has gone viral which shows a lion clinging to a tree to escape a herd of angry buffaloes. Notably, the lion is known for its formidable power and strength, but this video shows how even the king of jungle can be in a helpless situation when confronted by a united force. In the video, an African lion clings to an acacia tree to escape himself from the gang of buffaloes in the ground. Visibly scared, the lion was seemingly gasping for breath as the herd of buffaloes was looking on from a distance.Also Read - Viral Video: Police Halts Traffic to Help Otters Cross Busy Road in Singapore, Netizens Love It | Watch

The video was shared on the Instagram page named wild_animal_shorts along with a caption, “Lion clambing on tree for save his life fr Heard of buffalo”.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by wild animal shorts (@wild_animal_shorts_)

The video has gone viral, with more than 21,000 likes, amusing netizens. The comment section is full of laughter emojis, and pretty interesting comments.

“Mufasa, get down bro..” “You are embarrassing us. He’s probably already hurt and can’t run anymore,” one user wrote. ”Sometimes the hunter becomes the hunted,” wrote another. ”Seriously that male lion can run faster than herb of buffalos right? so why not just keep running instead of climbing up a tree they can still attack the tree to get to that lion…well karma has no menu you get serve for what u deserve haha lol,” a third wrote.