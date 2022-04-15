Lion Video Viral: Have you ever seen a lion, the king of the jungle, being bullied by a small and harmless animal? Most netizens haven’t, until they saw this video that cracked them up. The video was shared on Instagram by a page called ‘finestofworld’ with the following caption: “Get off my pond”. The video has gone viral with over 478k likes. “Never thought I’d see a turtle bullying a lion,” the caption of the post said.Also Read - Viral Video: Lioness Climbs on Elephant, Tries to Bite Ear Off. Watch What Happens Next

The video shows a lion peacefully sitting on a riverbank and drinking water. Suddenly, a small turtle pops out of the water and scares the lion. The lion was surprised but thirsty and unbothered by the turtle. That only lasted for a little while as when the lion moved to the side to stand and drink water, the turtle swam near the lion’s mouth again to annoy him. Also Read - Viral Video: Lionesses Try to Hunt Buffalo But His Herd Saves Him. Watch

The turtle was acting as if its suicidal and would love to feed himself to the lion. The turtle keeps disturbing the lion. But the lion keeps walking away and the turtle continues to follow him. All that poor lion wanted was to have a nice long drink of water in peace on that hot summer day. Also Read - Viral Video: Lioness Fights Over Prey With Crocodile In Water. Watch

Netizens obviously found the video hilarious and flooded the comments section with jokes about the brave and carefree turtle.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Finest of World (@finestofworld)

Funny, wasn’t it?