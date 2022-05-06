Sher Ka Video: A strange video has surfaced on social media where a lion, the king of the jungle, seems to be terrified by a man who ventured out alone in the forest with just a stick. The video was shared on Instagram by a page called ‘animals_powers’ with the following caption: ‘Lion scared by man’.Also Read - Viral Video: Sea Lion Jumps Into Swimming Pool Then Chills on Lounging Chair. Watch

The video shows an adult male lion in the middle of a forest. Meanwhile, an angry man is walking toward the lion while swinging a stick, without any fear of being eaten alive. The man shows the lion the stick and it flinches. The lion can then be seen running away from the man into the forest.

Netizens were shocked to see a lion scared of a lone man. Many Instagram users were outraged in comments saying that a man shouldn't be hitting the lion for no reason. Other users said they think the man has a death wish and the lion would definitely eat him. The reel has received over 779k views and 54k likes.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Animal Power (@animals_powers)

What do you think of the video?