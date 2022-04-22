Lioness vs Buffalo Fight: Buffaloes are known as one of the favourite meals of lions. They are big animals with a lot of meat so if lions manage to hunt a buffalo, they don’t have to hunt for about five days. However, a buffalo is not an easy kill for lionesses, who do the hunting for their pride. We have often seen lionesses being tossed in the air or chased away by a herd of buffaloes while they were hunting.Also Read - Viral Video: Buffalo Herd Fights Lions Trying to Hunt Their Calf. Watch

A video is going viral on social media that shows a lioness having a tough time while hunting buffaloes as their prey were just not having it that day. In her defense, the lioness was not stealthy and was outnumbered as well. She was trying to hunt a buffalo but instead the herd of buffaloes surrounded her and tried to attack her with their horns.

The lioness tried to run but she was at the edge of a gorge and in front of her, she was surrounded by buffaloes. In the end, the lioness ran away like a scaredy-cat but had to go through buffaloes quickly to do that. The video was uploaded on Instagram by the page 'wildlife_stories_' and received over 3,400 likes.

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?