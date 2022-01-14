Viral Video: The internet is a storehouse of amazing and fascinating videos. One such video going viral is that of a woman who is seen strolling along a jungle path with a group of lionesses. Yes, this really happened! In the video, the woman is seen casually roaming around in a jungle behind six lionesses as if they are her pet dogs. She even holds the tail of one of the lionesses and waves at the camera just before the video ends. Amazingly, the lionesses also seem pretty comfortable in the woman’s company. They neither attack the woman or the person shooting the video.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Speeding on Scooter Miraculously Escapes Colliding With Bus in Mangaluru | Watch

“Do one thing every now & then that scares the life out of you. Would you try this?” read the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAFARI GALLERY 🦁 (@safarigallery)

The video has gone viral, and has garnered more than 9,000 likes. People were left shocked after watching the video and many could not believe that such a thing could really happen. Some thought that the clip was edited.

One user wrote, “Doing things that scare the life out of you, can mean death in some cases, so NO THANKS. Y’all think it is sooo cool walking with lions and wildlife, until life gets wild. Then you’ll be somewhere screaming for help. We were NOT meant to be this close to wild animals. Period.” Another commented, ”That is not possible, this can’t be real.”

What do you think of the video?