Viral Video Today: The lion is the king of the jungle but even the king isn’t completely safe in a jungle where other predators also live. Lionesses are fierce and most animals are scared of them as they do the hunting for their prides. A lioness was catching a break and having a drink by the river when a crocodile attacked her.Also Read - Viral Video: 7 Lionesses Attack a Buffalo, Then Comes This Jaw-Dropping Twist. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘feline.unity’ and has gone viral with 180k views. It was originally posted by ‘Discovery Wild Animal’. In the clip, a lioness can be seen entering the river and starting to swim to drink water easily. However, the big cat wasn’t being careful of being attacked by crocodiles in the water. Also Read - Viral Video: Lion Sees Another Lion Trying to Flirt With His Lioness, Takes Him Down. Watch

A crocodile saw its opportunity and attacked the lioness by grabbing her neck aggressively. The crocodile and lioness went under the water but luckily, the lioness was quick and swam out of the water quickly. This twist left netizens jaw-dropped who said that the lioness was lucky to have survived the brutal attack. Also Read - Viral Video: Buffalo Herd Fights With Lioness To Get Their Calf Back. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🐾 IFELINES ~ (@feline.unity)

That was so close!