A video is going viral on social media where Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut could be seen dancing with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule, who is also the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The two Maharashtra leaders were dancing to the hit song 'Lamborghini' by Neha Kakkar at the sangeet ceremony for the wedding of Sanjay Raut's daughter.

The sangeet ceremony of his daughter Purvashi Raut, who is getting married on November 29, was attended by several politicians. It looks like Supriya Sule danced at the request of Sanjay Raut.

Supriya Sule also posted a photo from the pre-wedding ceremony on her Instagram where she is seen standing alongside the Raut family.

Some netizens said the function was organised to celebrate the completion of two years of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

According to reports, Purvashi Raut is getting married to Malhar Narvekar, son of civil servant Rajesh Narvekar. The younger Malhar is a software engineer.

Watch the viral video below: