Viral Video Today: A shocking incident was caught camera where a ceiling fan video suddenly fell on a family that was having a meal together. The clip that was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra will surely give you goosebumps. The video originally went viral a while ago via TikTok where it was posted by the user ‘shawn.d’.Also Read - Viral Video: This Super Cute Clip of Dogs Playing Catch With Balloon Will Make Your Day Brighter | Watch

The video shows a family of six eating together while sitting on a mat in their living room when a boy wearing a white T-shirt turns his head the other way and looks up. Suddenly, the ceiling falls between the boy and the father and everyone gets up with a jolt. The fan missed the boy’s head and body by a split second but fell on his legs. The injury could be fatal if the fan fell on his head but miraculously it didn’t. The mother could then be seen soothing the boy and rubbing his head. Also Read - Here's Why Woman's Scooter Falls In This Viral Video Where She Blames Biker

“Jako rakhe saiyan maar sake na koi,” the officer said in the caption. The video has gone viral with 38k views and 2,500 likes. “Family that eats together lives together,” a politician named Abhishek Dutt commented. “Isko toh kudrat ka karishma hi kaha ja sakta hai,” a Twitter user wrote. “Oh lord… thank you so much no one got hurt,” another user tweeted. Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Falls Asleep While Eating Ice Cream, Struggles to Finish It | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

हे प्रभु … बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद आपका किसी को कोई चोट नहीं आई 🙏🙏🙏 — Jyoti (@Jyoti67761638) June 29, 2022

What are your thoughts on the video?