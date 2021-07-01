Viral Video: These days, wedding videos are a rage on the internet owing to their funny and dramatic content, which amuses and entertains people. However, we came across a shocking wedding video, which seems really problematic, to say the least. The video shows the couple on the wedding stage wherein the bride feeds a mithai, probably a ladoo, to the groom. All well, there! Also Read - Wedding Day Stunt: Bride Performs Martial Arts on Streets In Her Wedding Saree, Here's Why

However, it was now groom’s turn to feed the bride. As the shy bride turned away her face, the groom forcefully grabbed her by the hair, and violently shoved the mithai into her mouth. Shockingly, no one seemed to bat an eyelid.

An Instagram user official_niranjanm87, shared the video on his account, with a rather funny music, intending it to be amusing. However it just itn’t.

Watch the video here and tell us if you agree with us:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niranjan Mahapatra (@official_niranjanm87)

The video has shocked netizens, who are questioning the violent behavior of the man towards his wife-to-be and calling his act abusive.

One user wrote, ”This is not funny this is abuse. That is a sign of what is to come. I can’t believe this family allowed this to happen. These are not funny or entertaining these are sad. That’s a violent man who didn’t like no!”

Another person wrote, ”Aaj ye haal hai…!!!!! Poor girl…”, while a third commented, ”This is abuse!! Arranged marriages should be made illegal! She’s going to have a very happy married life being bashed night and day.”