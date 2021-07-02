Trivandrum: Internet users are left horrified after a shocking video of three youths beating a dog to death went viral on social media. On Monday, a 9-year-old labrador by the name of Bruno was brutally beaten to death by three youths in Kerala’s Adimalathura. Notably, Bruno, a black Labrador, was jointly taken care of by eight siblings. The incident came to light after one of the owners of the dog, Christuraj shared the horrifying video on his Facebook page. Also Read - Viral Video: Delhi YouTuber Makes Pet Dog Fly Using Helium Balloons, Arrested For Animal Cruelty | Watch

What happened?

Just like other days, Bruno went to beach on Monday but didn’t return back so one of the family member’s went to look for him and found the youths tormenting the dog. Since he was outnumbered, he didn’t do anything and kept watching the barbarism. The poor dog, tied by its neck to the hook of a boat’s fishing bait, was being beaten with heavy sticks and bats by three persons. After beating him to death, the dog was later thrown into the sea by them.

(Trigger warning: Video contains disturbing footage, watch at your discretion)

Christuraj’s sister Sony P later lodged a complaint with police in connection with the crime. However, the 3 youths came to the house of the complainants with iron rods and threatened them that they would suffer the same fate as their beloved dog.

After outrage over the incident, police has arrested three persons, including a minor boy. Sunil, 22, Sylvester, 20, and a 17-year-old boy were charged under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Indian Penal Code section pertaining to maiming of animals.

FIR No. 1414/2021 has been registered by Vizhinjam Police Station based on a complaint filed by the guardian of the dog and intervention of several local activists and NGOs. All three culprits were arrested yesterday. — PETA India (@PetaIndia) July 1, 2021

Justice For Bruno

The horrific incident has left netizens enraged who have demanded for stricter laws to deal with animal cruelty. One user wrote, ”Really sad and heart breaking, we really need to have a strict rules for protection of animals.There is an urgent need to implement effectively the laws made for the protection of animals. If they treat animals like this, they should be treated like this as well.”

Here are other reactions:

Really barbaric. Authorities please take action & get justice for the poor dog. The “human animals” need to be given an heavy punishment. It should be a lesson to others Dear CM @vijayanpinarayi we hope that you’ll do something regarding this matter. Tq Sir RAJ KUMAR MALAYSIA — Raj Kumar Karuppiah (@RajGreatEastern) June 30, 2021

Even when they were brutally hitting him still the that innocent dog was wagging his tail just with a hope of humanity from those ***** , I wish karma will hit them hard soon — Ankita Tripathi (@AnkitaForNature) July 1, 2021

It will be a shame on the state government and administration if the culprits are set free and not punished well. You wouldn’t deserve to be on your post if you showed mercy to these criminals — Jaya (@Jaya_wins) July 1, 2021

😭😭 how could they? These people are not even human. RIP Bruno , Guys what we can do to help in this matter? I would like to do as much as possible. — Taejin (@notdelululu) July 1, 2021

@UN @MoveTheWorld @HSIGlobal

We fail again and again and with this type of incidents my conscious force to me doubt the fact that we are the best creation of God. #JusticeForBruno

Do we really deserve this universe??

Where innocence gets murdered evil grows. https://t.co/1Wzv0ayi3D — Kali's warrior (@JCC2U) July 2, 2021

Humanity is under threat!!!#JusticeForBruno I just got goosebumps watching him suffering like this , hanging a animal like this is No! no humanity 💔 https://t.co/3M1R9yqyMJ — no weed 😤💕 (@hattpenchod) July 2, 2021

Several Bollywood celebs like Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Nazriya Fahad, have also expressed outrage, disgust over the horrific incident and demanded stricter laws.

