Trivandrum: Internet users are left horrified after a shocking video of three youths beating a dog to death went viral on social media. On Monday, a 9-year-old labrador by the name of Bruno was brutally beaten to death by three youths in Kerala's Adimalathura. Notably, Bruno, a black Labrador, was jointly taken care of by eight siblings. The incident came to light after one of the owners of the dog, Christuraj shared the horrifying video on his Facebook page.
What happened?
Just like other days, Bruno went to beach on Monday but didn’t return back so one of the family member’s went to look for him and found the youths tormenting the dog. Since he was outnumbered, he didn’t do anything and kept watching the barbarism. The poor dog, tied by its neck to the hook of a boat’s fishing bait, was being beaten with heavy sticks and bats by three persons. After beating him to death, the dog was later thrown into the sea by them.
(Trigger warning: Video contains disturbing footage, watch at your discretion)
Christuraj’s sister Sony P later lodged a complaint with police in connection with the crime. However, the 3 youths came to the house of the complainants with iron rods and threatened them that they would suffer the same fate as their beloved dog.
After outrage over the incident, police has arrested three persons, including a minor boy. Sunil, 22, Sylvester, 20, and a 17-year-old boy were charged under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Indian Penal Code section pertaining to maiming of animals.
Justice For Bruno
The horrific incident has left netizens enraged who have demanded for stricter laws to deal with animal cruelty. One user wrote, ”Really sad and heart breaking, we really need to have a strict rules for protection of animals.There is an urgent need to implement effectively the laws made for the protection of animals. If they treat animals like this, they should be treated like this as well.”
Here are other reactions:
Several Bollywood celebs like Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Nazriya Fahad, have also expressed outrage, disgust over the horrific incident and demanded stricter laws.
