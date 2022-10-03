Fatehpur: In yet another sudden and unexpected incident, a 50-year-old man, playing the role of Lord Hanuman in a Ramlila, died on stage during his performance in Salempur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district. The incident happened on Saturday night when Ram Swaroop, who was dressed as Hanuman, suffered a heart attack after his tail caught fire.Also Read - Viral Video: Kili Paul Dances To Salman Khan Song O O Jaane Jaana With Abdu Rozik and Riyaz Aly. Watch

"During Ramlila's presentation, soon after the tail of Hanuman was set afire, Ram Swaroop, who was playing the character, slumped to the ground and died within a minute. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead," an official said.

(Trigger Warning: This video can be disturbing and distressing for users, discretion advised)

According to an IANS report, Ram Swaroop’s wife Anusuiya and other family members were present when the incident took place. “He is survived by his wife and two-year-old daughter, Roopa,” he said. Village head Gulab said Ram Swaroop used to ferry a cart to make his living. The family performed the last rites of the body on Sunday evening without informing the police.

Station house officer, Dhata, Praveen Kumar said the incident had come to his notice and a police team would visit the village to investigate the matter.

SPATE OF SIMILAR INCIDENTS RECENTLY

A spate of similar incidents have been witnessed recently wherein people were seen dying all of a sudden during energetic dance performances or while being on the stage. Just a few days back, a 21-year-old youth collapsed while dancing to Garba tunes in Gujarat’s Anand district.

Before that, a dance artist died after he suddenly fell while dancing during an event in Jammu. The artiste identified as 20-year-old Yogesh Gupta, dressed as Goddess Parvati, was performing at the Ganesh Utsav in Bishnah, when he suddenly collapsed and fell on the stage. Prior to that, a 48-year-old man died while dancing at a a birthday party in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. In yet another similar incident in Mainpuri, a young man called Ravi Sharma was playing the role of Hanuman in a play performed on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. He was seen dancing on the stage during his act when he suddenly slumped on the ground and became motionless.