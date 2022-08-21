Chhatarpur: Despite making tremendous progress in the fields of science and technology, India still seems to be gripped by superstitious beliefs and practices. In one such shocking instance, a video showing a cop from MP seeking ‘spiritual guidance’ from a saint to solve a murder case has gone viral. The incident was reported from Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh where ASI Ashok Sharma sought the help of a self-proclaimed spiritual guru to nab the killer of a 17-year-old girl. In the video, the ASI could be seen handing over a list of suspects to the spiritual guru with folded hands, who then said “There are a few names in your list and I would now take some names. The name which is not there in your list is the main accused.”Also Read - Viral Video: Yuvraj Singh Grooves to Govinda's Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye, Fans Can't Get Enough | Watch

Subsequently, he took three names and then said, “Now you can understand who that person is. You have detained him for interrogation for this case.”

Watch the video here:

Ever imagined cop seeking help of religious guru to crack a case. No, this isn’t reel life, but real life. See how ASI of MP’s Chhatarpur district police gets help from religious guru Baba Pandokhar Sarkar for cracking murder case. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/RtyKBWSLZD — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) August 19, 2022

On July 28, a 17-year-old girl was murdered under the Bamitha police station in Chhatarpur district.

After the video of the ASI seeking help from the religious guru surfaced on social media, people started questioning the police system, following which Chhatarpur SP Sachin Sharma issued an suspension oder against ASI Sharma.