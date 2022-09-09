Ballia: A shocking video has surfaced showing primary school students in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia cleaning a toilet. The video is said to be of the primary school at Pipra Kala in the Sohavn area. In the video, minor students can be seen cleaning the toilet as the school principal instructs them. The man also threatens to lock the toilet if the students did not do as asked. It is to be noted that the principal of the school had done a similar thing in the past too.Also Read - Viral Video: Bear Scratches Its Back In The Funniest Way, Netizens Call It Best Pole Dance Ever. Watch

SCHOOL STUDENTS MADE TO CLEAN TOILET BY PRINCIPAL IN BALLIA: WATCH VIDEO

Primary School Students Made To Clean Toilet by Principle in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. The incident was reported from Pipra Kala Primary School of Sohav Block in Ballia. pic.twitter.com/oYaqqBhFJA — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) September 8, 2022

Ballia district basic education officer Maniram Singh said he had received the video and the block education officer of Sohavn Lokesh Mishra has been asked to probe the matter. After getting the report of the probe, necessary action will be taken against the accused, he added. Meanwhile, Akhilesh Kumar Jha, Block Education Officer of the area also saw the video and said that the video’s authenticity is being investigated.