Viral Video: The viral Kacha Badam song trend has gone crazy viral on the internet, with actors and influencers, dancing to its peppy beats. Now, another video has surfaced online showing ‘Shooter Dadi’ Prakashi Tomar grooving to the trending Bengali song. In the video shared on Prakashi’s Instagram handle, the elderly woman can be seen dancing with two girls, who appear to be her granddaughters. Despite her old age, she pulls off an energetic dance performance and rightly timed steps along with the two girls.Also Read - Viral Video: ‘Kacha Badam’ Gets a Haryanvi Remix Starring Bhuban Badyakar, Amit Dhull & Nisha Bhatt | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dadi Prakashi (@shooterdadi)

The video has gone viral with more 1270 likes, and people were simply delighted with her adorable performance. One user wrote, ‘Dadi, awesome job, stay young,” while another commented, ”Dadi aap sabse energetic ho.”

In 2019, a movie called Saand Ki Aankh was made on the lives of ‘shooter dadis’ Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. While Taapsee Pannu essayed the role of Prakashi Tomar, Bhumi Pednekar played the role Chandro Tomar. Pednekar also reacted to the video and wrote, ‘wah dadi’ along with some heart emojis.