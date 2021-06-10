Viral Video: As India is slowly getting back on its feet after battling the second wave of Covid-19, the country is undergoing a gradual ‘unlock’ process, with states allowing several activities to restart. As more relaxations come into effect, standalone shops, market complexes, and malls are also set to reopen in many cities, signaling the return of the normal life. Needless to say, many business owners and shopkeepers, who had to incur huge losses due to the closure of their stores, are now thrilled beyond measure. And of course, it’s a cause for celebration. One such video has emerged online showing a man break into happy dance after his garment shop reopens. Also Read - Viral Video: Elderly Man from Kolkata Plays Classic Hindi Songs on His Violin, Netizens are Impressed | WATCH

The video shows the man dressed in shirt and trousers dancing joyfully to Bollywood song, ‘Rangilo Maro Dholna’ while acing some perfect moves.

Watch the video here:

Though it’s not known where the video is from, netizens are loving the man’s enthusiasm and his joyful dance.

With a steady decline in Covid cases, many parts of India have begun the process to relax lockdowns, including Delhi, Maharastra and Tamil Nadu. These states have announced the measures to unlock after observing a drop in their weekly positive rates and the occupancy of oxygen beds in hospitals.