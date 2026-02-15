Home

Viral video shows artist transforming Mahadev shivling into grand Khatu Shyam idol, devotional craftsmanship leaves internet emotional

A viral reel shows an artist transforming a Mahadev Shivling into a grand Khatu Shyam idol, blending devotion and craftsmanship in a spiritual creation that has moved viewers online.

Artist transforming Mahadev shivling into grand Khatu Shyam idol

Ever wondered how idols are carved out of stone? The recent reel doing rounds on social media gives you exactly that. The reel posted by Instagram page proudbharat.in shows an artist chiselling away at a Mahadev Shivling to turn it into an idol of Khatu Shyam. Users can’t keep calm watching the artist chipping away at Shivling with devotion, and thousands have reacted to the video on social media.

A Shivling Transforms Into Khatu Shyam Idol

Artists carve out stone idols with immense patience and dedication. Every tap of the chisel appears measured as you see the idol take shape. What’s special about this video is that viewers see the idol of Khatu Shyam taking shape out of Shivling.

Users feel connected to the process, almost feeling meditative as they see Khatu Shyam’s idol take its final shape. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that thousands have tapped into their own faith as they see Khatu Shyam take shape onscreen.

Mahadev Shivling turns into Khatu Shyam Bhajan

Khatu Shyam’s idol is worshipped by millions of people around India every day. Devotees of Khatu Shyam believe he is the epitome of sacrifice. Have a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ProudBharat™ (@proudbharat.in)

Fans Flooded Reel With Love

“Incredible how the art shows patience, devotion and respect towards one’s bhajan,” read the Instagram caption. Fans are lauding the artist for using his skills to make a divine connection with God.

“This is devotion. Hats off to the artist,” wrote a user. “Feeling very emotional. Mesmerising work,” commented another user. Someone wrote that sometimes we forget “that bhajan is not only about praying.”

Many hailed the process of creating an idol as meditation. They also loved how soothing the background sounds were, with the occasional chirping of birds adding to it.

Fans Loved Transformation Of Idol

Some users explained how transforming Shivling into Shri Khatu Shyam Bhajan idol unites devotees. “Wonderful! It shows Shree Mahadev merges into his own Bhakt, Shri Khatu Shyam,” read a comment.

“Instrument of destruction turns into an instrument of devotion,” wrote a grateful fan. “This is unity in bhakti. Thank you for sharing,” commented another user.

The reel is inspirational for anyone who scrolls past posts mindlessly.

