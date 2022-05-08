Viral News: Has Jurassic Park become a reality? A video is going viral where it looks like baby dinosaurs are running across a beach, leaving netizens baffled. The video purportedly shows mammal-like figures having long necks and stout bodies, similar to what sauropods look like, only that they are small.Also Read - Viral Video: Bunch of King Cobras Get Tangled Up While Fighting For Tree Branch. Watch

Sauropods are big dinosaurs that weigh up to 62 tons and could grow up to a height of a four-story building.

The 14-second video spread like wildfire on Twitter with many conspiracy theorists suggesting that perhaps Jurassic Park is real. However, upon a closer look, it was discovered that the video featured coatis running in reverse.

“This took me a few seconds,” the caption of the tweet said. The video has received over 13.3 million views and 301k likes.

Watch the viral video below:

This took me a few seconds.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/dPpTAUeIZ8 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 4, 2022

“At first I thought they were tiny dinosaurs until I looked closer and found they were walking backwards with their tails lifted high. Cute, but weird,” a Twitter user who goes by the name Ann Tran posted.

These small mammals are native to South and Central America as well as in Mexico and the southwestern United States.

Coatis are opportunistic omnivores that consume fruits and insects, according to San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

So, if you put a video with coati, or coatimundi, in reverse, you are in Jurassic Park. Who made this?!?! 🦕 pic.twitter.com/cEgUEpCNwl — DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) May 4, 2022

They could weigh as much as a large cat but visually look like a cross between a dog, a monkey, and a raccoon.

Coatis sniff along with the forests while their tails are up to search for their prey, like beetles, grubs, ants, termites, spiders, scorpions, centipedes, frogs, and lizards.

Their tail helps them balance in the trees and act as a tracker while the herd is foraging in the vegetation.