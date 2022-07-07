Viral Video Today: A harrowing incident was caught on camera where a worker can be seen dangling from a crane at a construction site in Canada. The construction company overseeing the site said the worker’s hand got entangled with a tagline after hooking a load. Distressing videos recorded from different angles were shared on social media, after which Ontario’s labour ministry is now investigating the incident that took place in downtown Toronto.Also Read - Viral Video: Happy Sea Lion Gives The Most Infectious Smile, Funnily Winks At Camera. Watch

A 54-second-clip apparently recorded by another worker went viral on Twitter. The man recording the video was standing with some other workers, yelling at the worker dangling from the crane to “hang on”. “Oh my God, how the f*** did this happen?” a man could be heard saying in the background. Also Read - Viral Video: Cute Dog Teaching A Baby How to Crawl Is The Sweetest Thing You Will See Today | Watch

Thankfully, the worker was safely lowered to the work surface and not seriously injured, the construction company said in a statement. PCL Constructors Canada Inc. said the worker seen in the viral video is employed by Modern Niagara as a rigger, responsible for ensuring loads of materials are securely fastened before being hoisted by crane operators. Also Read - Viral Video: Railway Employee Books 4 Tickets in 10 Seconds, Impresses Internet With Rapid Speed. Watch

Watch the viral video below: (Disclaimer: Video includes strong language)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by my_s1 (@my_s1)

What are your thoughts on the video?