Viral Video Shows Couple Romancing On Bike On Ghaziabad Highway, Internet Outraged: Watch

The clip which has gone viral on social media platforms shows the woman sitting on her lover's lap who is driving the two-wheeler on the busy highway.

Ghaziabad, UP: In yet another video of couples displaying their ‘affections’ publicly on moving vehicles, a couple was seen in tight embrace while riding on a motorcycle on NH9 highway near Indirapuram area in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

The clip which has gone viral on social media platforms shows the woman facing her lover and seated on bike’s fuel tank while engaged in close embrace with her lover who is driving the two-wheeler on the busy highway. On top of the obvious risk involved in pulling off such a stunt on a hectic, the couple also did not even wear a helmet.

The video of the incident, purportedly shot by a fellow commuter, has gone viral on social media and drawn flak from users who demanded stringent action against people who put their lives and the lives of others in danger by performing such acts on the road.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police took cognizance of the incident after the clip went viral and directed the Ghaziabad Police to initiate necessary action in the case. Ghaziabad Traffic Police said in a tweet that the driver of the vehicle has been identified and slapped with hefty for violating several traffic norms.

Romancing on moving bikes- A rising trend

Videos of couples romancing on moving bikes on busy roads have become something of a trend of late. Earlier, in February this year, a couple was seen kissing while riding a bike in Rajasthan’s Ajmer. A video of the couple late night escapade showed them kissing on the moving bike while they were reportedly travelling from Regional College Crossroads to Nausar Valley in the city.

Following the viral clip, police took cognizance and registered a case against the biker, identified as Sahil, at Ajmer’s Christian Ganj police station. Sahil was later arrested and his motorcycle was seized.

A similar video had earlier come to the fore from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, showing a couple romancing on a moving two-wheeler in Hazratganj area of the city. The viral video showed the girl, reportedly a minor, seated in her lover’s lap as drives through Lucknow’s busy streets. Once again the duo was not wearing helmets in a blatant disregard for traffic rules.

The rider was later detained by the Lucknow police.

