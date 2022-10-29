Trending News: With the COVID spread back in China, the government is putting strict restrictions like lockdowns back in place. Amid this, a video is being circulated on social media where a patient in China was reportedly hoisted with the help of a crane.Also Read - Viral Video: Kili Paul Reveals His Voice, Sings SRK Song Tujh Main Rab Dikhta Hai. Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF CHINESE COVID PATIENT BEING LIFTED BY CRANE HERE:

Chinese President Xi Jinping has already declared his Zero Covid Policy. The strict policy means that lockdowns are imposed in cities if Covid infections are found. The policy has attracted global criticsm as total lockdowns in important cities and regions have resulted in economic impact. China being a major global economy, a slowdown impacts global economy too.

Meanwhile, lockdowns have returned to Wuhan, the first-ever coronavirus epicentre in the world. From Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, the district’s more than 800,000 people have been told to stay at home as services were limited across sectors, authorities said in a notice.