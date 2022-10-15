Viral Video Today: A ophthalmologist from California, US was shocked to discover that a patient who complained of pain and blurriness had 23 contact lenses stuck in her eye. A bizarre video is going viral that shows the surgeon removing nearly two dozen lenses in a row from the woman’s eye. The woman in her 70s forgot to remove the contacts every day and slept with them on.Also Read - Viral Video: 106-Year-Old Tortoise Enjoys Spa Day, Gets Scrub From Man. Watch

Dr. Katerina Kurteeva shared the video on her Instagram page 'California Eye Associates' where she could be seen delicately pulling out the thin lenses from the forgetful patient's eye. "A rare occasion when someone 'forgot' to remove contact lenses at night and kept on putting a new one in every morning. 23 days in a row!!! I got to deliver the contact lens bunch yesterday in my clinic," the caption reads.

The reel has received over 3.1 million views and 85k likes. Netizens were baffled by the eye-opening video and also amazed at how many lenses the doctor kept removing from the patient's eye. "I would recommend glasses to this lady, no more contacts for her," a user commented. "The way my jaw DROPPED," another user wrote. "Well lady, where the hell did you think they were going," a third user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF DOCTOR REMOVING 23 CONTACT LENSES FROM WOMAN’S EYE HERE:

Unbelievable!