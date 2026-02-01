Home

Viral video shows Dubai police using luxury Rolls-Royce for patrolling, netizens say “Happens only in Dubai”

A viral video showing Dubai Police patrolling city streets in a luxury Rolls-Royce has stunned the internet, proving once again why Dubai is known for extravagance.

Dubai: Gasps across social media were heard as users watched in disbelief at a viral video of a Rolls-Royce driving around Dubai – serving as an official police car. While Dubai has often been seen sporting insanely luxurious and innovative vehicles and services, this one definitely takes the cake.

Video: Social Media Shook Seeing This Rolls-Royce In Dubai

Dubai police videos are no strangers to going viral, but this recent Instagram/TikTok reel had people shook. The viral video showcases a pristine white Mansory tuned Rolls-Royce Cullinan fitted with Dubai Police graphics weaving through traffic like any other police car you would see here in the UAE.

Users were quick to react and took to the comments asking “Is this real life?” or rewatching the video over and over in disbelief. Many even shared the video with friends saying “Only in Dubai!” and “This is police enforcement of the future.”

Why Do They Have Supercar Police Cars?

Truth be told: Dubai has been flexing their insane police car collection for years now. From Lamborghini Hoptrams (a police fitted Lamborghini Aventador) to Bugatti Veyrons and even electric police cars, Dubai does it all when it comes to turning heads while enforcing the law.

These aren’t just for show either:

Tourism: Showcasing these cars attracts tourists and turns them into photo opps on the streets.

Showcasing these cars attracts tourists and turns them into photo opps on the streets. Marketing: Branded cars around the city act as a moving advertisement.

Branded cars around the city act as a moving advertisement. Safety: Supercars are used to patrol Dubai’s super-highways.

Social Media Reactions

Social media users had a field day commenting under the video. Some users reacted with:

“They should send the Dubai police to drive me home after I’ve been drinking.”

“That’s what I call a ‘fast response.’ ”

“What if I got pulled over by this bad boy?”

“Time to step my city’s patrol game up.”

Meanwhile others called all their friends to show them just how Dubai rolls. Many even asked if the clips were real and had to rewatch them to process what they were seeing.

Rolls-Royce Police Cars Are Used For More Than Looks

These flashy cars you see aren’t used to pursue criminals at high speeds but are rather stationed around popular areas with tourists and in the city. While they may not actually be “patrolling,” you will likely see one the next time you’re exploring Dubai!

Will I See This Rolls-Royce Police Car In Real Life?

Yes, you definitely will. Although they aren’t chasing criminals in a high-speed pursuit, you will see these luxury vehicles driving around touristy and popular areas in Dubai. You may even see this Rolls-Royce cruising down Sheikh Zayed Road or past the Burj Khalifa on your morning commute.

