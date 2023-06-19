Home

Girl Uses Hair Straightener Inside Delhi Metro And The Internet Is Not Amused

A video of a girl straightening her hair inside the Delhi Metro has gone viral. The clip has divided Instagram users, with many questioning the behaviour of the girl.

Over the last few months, there has been hardly any day when the Delhi Metro didn’t make it to the headlines. Be it couples engaging in PDA, women fighting with each other or dance videos; the Delhi Metro has seen it all. Now, another bizarre incident has been reported which may leave you irritated. A video making rounds on the internet shows a girl straightening her hair while travelling in the metro. The video has left people shocked. As we all know, the metro has a few sockets inside. The purpose of these sockets is to charge phones.

The girl apparently decided that one of these sockets can be used for personal grooming products as well. She can be seen plugging a straightener into the socket and using it on her hair. Interestingly, none of the fellow passengers bothered to stop her from straightening her hair in the metro.

Internet Divided On Video

The video was shared on an Instagram page and the caption read, “Bas yahi baki tha.” Instagram users are questioning the behaviour of the girl and her lack of consideration for her fellow passengers. However, a few of them also came out in support of her and called out those who filmed her.

A user defended the girl saying, “There nothing to make fun of. She is just doing her own thing. Nothing is bad in this. Stop making videos of everything you see and stop using this as a content too. #you just did that for the sake of publicity.”

Meanwhile, another questioned, “Does metro power plugs support all these appliances??”

An individual slammed those supporting the girl and wrote, “To all those who are saying kuch galat nahi hai isme, Metro is not a place for such things. Those sockets are for charging a laptop or mobile and that straightener can cause short circuits that may lead to very serious fire. Yes, you may be late for your office or date or whatever that does not mean you can just mess with the rules of a public transport for your convenience and risk the life of other people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sach Kadwa Hai (@sachkadwahai)



A social media user also quipped, “Optimum utilisation of resources.”

What are your thoughts on this video?

