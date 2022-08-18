Viral Video Today: A trend is going crazy viral on reels where people show the ‘Instagram vs Reality’ of visiting famous IG-worthy places. The trend features a hilarious audio ‘My life be like ooh ah, yeah, ooh ooh’ after which a man makes fun of the song saying ‘ooh ah, ooh ah’ while laughing uncontrollably. The first part of the audio shows the Instagram version of what we see, and the funny part of the audio in the reel shows what the person actually experiences in reality. As many as 29,500 such reels have been made using this audio.Also Read - Viral Video: Cool Bride Seen Driving Royal Enfield to Wedding Venue, Swag Impresses The Internet | Watch

This reel was shared by a travel blogger named Isa Khan. It was filmed at the famous Glass Bridge, 900 Kandi, in Kerala's Wayanad which has been built 100 feet above the ground. Visitors get to swing in the scenic background of Wayanad from a massive height, which makes for a nice picture or video for social media. However, in reality, you have to stand in long queues to get to the swing and record your video.

The video has gone viral with over 14.5 million views and 688k likes. "Places NOT to visit in Kerala," the caption said. Netizens found the video hilarious and flooded the comments with laughing emojis. "Instagram is making it impossible to enjoy such places," a user commented. "Reels vs Reality," another user wrote.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isa Khan | Traveller 🇮🇳 (@khan.isa)

Will you be visiting this beautiful place?