Viral Video Shows Kolkata Street Vendor Selling ‘Alcohol Kebab’, Internet Can’t Believe It

In the newly introduced food concoction, a cook from Kolkata has combined alcohol and kebabs to create alcohol-infused kebabs.

The video has managed to garner around 87,000 views. (Credits: Twitter)

Just when we think that the Internet will not surprise us anymore, or we can say, shock us with a new culinary experiment, it introduces us to another concoction that is either bizarre or extraordinary. This time, a cookery establishment in Kolkata has come up with a unique twist to the classic chicken kebab. In the newly introduced food concoction, a cook from Kolkata has combined alcohol and kebabs by creating alcohol-infused kebabs. A video showcasing the preparation process is creating quite a buzz on social media.

Presenting Alcohol Kebab

The culinary innovation is not entirely satisfying for all. Twitter user, @Aakar__Patel, dropped a video that showcases the incorporation of alcohol in the process of kebab making. The cook uses ‘Old Monk’ rum as a key ingredient to prepare kebabs. Not once, not twice but the alcohol is poured at various stages throughout the cooking process. The chicken pieces are marinated using spices and ‘Old Monk’ rum which ensures a perfect blend of taste and aroma.

The video ends with the cook serving rum-infused kebabs along with green chutney in clay pots and he also gives a final touch of ‘Old Monk’ rum. Each clay pot consists of six pieces of alcohol-infused kebabs and costs ₹220.

Take a look at the video:

Alcohol Kebab Recipe Video Has Internet Buzzing

The video immediately went viral and the comment section was flooded with a flurry of reactions. One user found the food combo yummy looking and wrote, “Wow, that was yummy looking!”

Wow that was yummy looking — Suresh reddy (@Sureshr21896580) June 29, 2023

Alcohol Kebab Recipe Video: What People Are Saying

Meanwhile, another said, “I will be there in October,” which indicated his intentions to try the unique kebabs.

I will be there in October 😜 — Jay Banerjee (@POBanerjee) June 29, 2023

While most of the reactions were positive, a few of the users were disappointed and also expressed their resentment over the same. A user expressed, “Just like I won’t drink mustard oil, I will also not use Old Monk for mutton marination. Waste of both mutton & Old Monk”

Just like I won't drink mustard oil, I will also not use Old Monk for mutton marination. Waste of both mutton & Old Monk. — Shamim (@Shamim23559131) June 29, 2023

Another user, playfully, took a dig saying, “Guj influence in Kolkata.”

Guj influence in Kolkata — Ak (@Ialalalalae) June 29, 2023

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has managed to garner around 87,000 views and the number doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.

