Viral Video Today: A spooky video from TikTok is going viral where a little boy seems to disappear like a ghost while sitting on a fair ride at an amusement park in Johor, Malaysia. The video was shared by the TikTok user Nur Afrina Rosni with the following caption, "Who is sitting next to Muiz?" It was filmed by the woman, Nur, who was making a video of her son, Muiz Zafran, on the car ride.

At first, her 5-year-old son could be seen sitting next to a boy on the ride in the same car. While the unidentified boy could be seen when they pass the mother in the first round, when the same car comes around again, her son is still sitting in the car but the boy next to him disappeared. He could not be seen hiding in the car or in another car on the ride.

Netizens were left spooked after watching the video of the boy vanishing mid-ride right in front of everybody’s eyes. The mom could also not believe what she caught on camera. Many users commented with their conspiracy theories of the white-shirt boy being a ghost.

Watch the viral video below:

A report by The Sun quoted the mother as saying, “I am not mistaken. They were sitting together. I didn’t know the boy next to him. I think the workers seated them together. While I was filming a short video, the car came around a second time and my son was suddenly alone. When the ride finished, my son came down but the boy next to him did not appear anywhere.”

She added, “Muiz said he was sitting with a boy on the ride. When I showed him the video, he said he did not know where he went.” Nur asked her son about the incident the following day, adding, “It was scary, but my son is okay. However, I’m still left wondering, what happened to that boy?”