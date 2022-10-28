Viral Video Today: You might have many men dancing with wives, kids or even dogs but you may have never seen a man dancing with an alligator. The same video went crazy viral earlier this year in April but has resurfaced on the internet again and is cracking up netizens.

The clip was originally shared on TikTok by a user named Daniella R. (@le_danisour0215) with the following caption: “It’s performed by professionals it’s a show they do all the time at everglades outposts.” A commenter confirmed this happened at the Everglades outpost in Homestead, Florida. They also mentioned that the man performing the dance and handling the gator is a professional. Also Read - Viral Video: Hungry Alligator Tries To Eat Woman, She Just Laughs It Off. Watch

The video was recently shared on Twitter with the following caption: “Florida man strikes again.” It has gone viral again with over 15.6 million views and 456k likes. The footage shows the man doing a walt dance with the alligator by holding one of its front feet while his other hand rests on the back of its neck. Also Read - Alligator Mom Carries Her Newborn Babies in Mouth, Watch Adorable Viral Video

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN DANCING WITH ALLIGATOR HERE:

Alexa, play Pehla Nasha 💥😍 — Ritu Singh (@Ritu24june) October 28, 2022

Netizens found the video hilarious and flooded the comments with laughing emojis and jokes. An Indian user commented saying, “Alexa, play Pehla Nasha,” which is one of the most romantic Bollywood songs ever. “I’m just glad to see my ex found love after all,” another user joked.