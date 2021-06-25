Viral Video: People in New York City on Monday were stunned to see a green figure hovering over them at Times Square. Needless to say, it seemed a scene straight out of a superhero movie! Turns out it was a man literally flying around, riding a colossal, eight-rotor drone, at roughly ten feet above the street! As curious and surprised New Yorkers captured the strange sight, the man in full protective gear, standing atop the hoverboard, zipped through a crowded Times Square. Also Read - Viral Video: Zookeeper Gets Bitten by Python 'Right on the Face' While Trying to Take its Eggs for Hatching | WATCH

The 10-second video, shared by former Basketball player Rex Chapman on Twitter, captured the man hovering about 10 feet in the air. Many others also shared similar videos on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

Oh nothing – just a dude flying around NYC… https://t.co/qJp2mKgV8R — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 21, 2021

😲 WOW!? A man was seen flying on a hoverboard through Times Square in New York City Monday. I guess flying is one way to beat the cabs, tourists, and pedestrians in NYC. 🤷🏽‍♂️ 📹: whatisnewyork/IG pic.twitter.com/b13iQlxYum — John-Carlos Estrada (@Mr_JCE) June 22, 2021

Many were reminded of Green Goblin, who first appeared as the antagonist in 2002’s Spider-Man:

The future is already here… https://t.co/1UKSLt2VCt — Erik Brynjolfsson (@erikbryn) June 22, 2021

Spider-Man 3 May 2002 (USA) pic.twitter.com/OT6e6n3tnM — Blockbuster Plus (@BlockbusterPlus) June 21, 2021

Is this music from Spider-man? I feel like this was played during the green goblin? — Darkqualza 🇺🇸 TTV (@darkqualza) June 22, 2021

Omg 😱 that was crazy!!! pic.twitter.com/2qg66WRyUn — Bleach Media (@bleach_media) June 22, 2021

After the video went viral, a YouTuber named Hunter Kowald claimed to be behind the Times Square flight. According to his LinkedIn profile, Kowald is the founder of SkySurfer Hoverboard Aircrafts, where he designs, develops, and performs test flights of a hoverboard aircraft that can lift 500 lbs (226.7 kg) on its top.

“It’s a highly engineered device. I spent years on this thing to make this happen, at least to do it safely and properly. There’s a lot of safety built into that device, so essentially, I could have two motors fail and still land safely,” Kowald told Inside Edition

Notably, Kowald performed the stunt with a camera strapped to his helmet. He also said he had permission for the dangerous stunt and safety measures were in place, but the NYPD says it is aware of the video and is looking into it.

“We had permission and asked for it in advance, and everybody was around us to make sure we did it properly,” he said.