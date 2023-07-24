Home

Viral Video Shows Mysterious ‘Door-Like’ Shadow In Bengaluru Skies

The video has left people wondering what it could be.

You never know what you might witness at any place, the most likely being the sky. (Images: Twitter/@SengarAditi)

Mysterious Shadow In Bengaluru: You never know what you might witness at any place, the most likely being the sky. Something similar happened in Bengaluru a video of which has been shared by a netizen.

The video shows a mysterious glowing “door-like” shadow that appeared in the skies above the city.

Watch The Video Here

A mysterious shadow (object?) was seen in Bengaluru skies last night near Hebbal flyover. Did anyone else see? What could this possibly be? A shadow of a building? If it is, then what could possibly be the science behind it? Credits: @SengarAditi pic.twitter.com/8YOIzvIsPv — Waseem ವಸೀಮ್ وسیم (@WazBLR) July 23, 2023

The video is shared on Twitter by Waseem ವಸೀಮ್ وسیم @WazBLR with the caption: “A mysterious shadow (object?) was seen in Bengaluru skies last night near Hebbal flyover. Did anyone else see? What could this possibly be? A shadow of a building? If it is, then what could possibly be the science behind it? Credits: @SengarAditi”.

KuchBhi?🤦🏽‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️💙💎💧🦋@fleabag116: Rain in that area

Satish Jha @satishjha73: It’s the secret doorway to escape Silk Board junction

Cheeseburger @CryptoQuill: Oh.. Thats a portal to another world, they will be coming soon.

SNB @Smaartfelloow: Aliens trying to dry their clothes in Bengaluru weather 😀 ?

Amogh @amogh_arakali: Probably something similar to this: en.wikipedia.org

Brocken spectre – Wikipedia

ಆದರ್ಶ Adarsh @adarsh_938: UFO, they are watching us 👽

ಕಲ್ಪತರು ನಾಡಿನವ @Tumakuru_haidha: Door to heaven 🗿

Based Commander @BasedCommander_: light source behind a building?

buses, not flyovers 🧙🏾@abhignarigala: Could be a spotlight projection, as estimated in the China case too? A bunch of huge parties happened last night, including a techno festival at hennur, 9km away

Noumchomsky🛴@NoumChomsky: Similar to this, China 2017

Sharan @sharansunny_97: Door to heaven

Saba Khan @ItsKhan_Saba: Similar object had appeared in China’s sky in 2017.

Sanobar Sultana @sanobarsultana: May be someone is making a reel or should we affectionately call it peak banglore moment 😀

Sachin Rawat @sachinxr: Looks like a Brocken spectre.

Cold 🍊@Unbiased90: Drunk?!!

whatsinname? @Ranjith138: Hopefully they will fix our roads.

