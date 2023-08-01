Home

Viral Video Shows Peacock Flying Long Distance And It Is A Lovely Sight

It is widely seen and believed that peacocks are not exactly birds of flight and can manage only short distances that too at a low level.

Its flight trajectory is captured from different angles and it is an awesome moment.

Peacock Flying Viral Video: Watching a peacock/ peafowl unfurling its multicoloured, vibrant, and full feathers is a rare sight. What is even rare is to see this beautiful bird in flight and that too for a fairly long distance.

This is what the viral video that we are sharing with you shows. A peacock is perched on what looks like an electricity cable and then it takes off. Its flight trajectory is captured from different angles and it is an awesome moment.

The video is shared on Twitter by CCTV IDIOTS @cctvidiots with the caption: Have you ever seen a peacock fly?

Watch The Video Here

Have you ever seen a peacock fly? pic.twitter.com/9qe763rkaH — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) July 31, 2023

It is widely seen and believed that peacocks are not exactly birds of flight and can manage only short distances that too at a low level. But nature never fails to amaze us.

Sharing some cool facts about peacocks with you.

Peacocks are also called peafowls. Only the male peafowls have eye-catching colors and lovely decorative tail feathers.

Male peacocks unfurling or fanning out their feathers is called train rattling. They do it to woo a potential mate.

Though both males and females are colloquially called by the same name, the word “peacock” refers to the male and “peahen” to the female.

Peacocks take years to develop colorful tail feathers.

The peacock was designated as the National Bird of India in 1963.

Peahens are picky when choosing a mate.

They were once food for the wealthy.

Peacocks can be fully white. This trait can be achieved by selective breeding.

(Facts courtesy: treehugger.com)

