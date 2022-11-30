Viral Video Shows Plane Full Of Passengers Watching FIFA World Cup LIVE 40,000 Feet in Air

To solve this problem, airlines such as Etihad Airways started the live telecast of the tournament's matches on their flights.

Trending News: The FIFA World Cup 2022 is underway and football fans all over the world have been hooked to their screen every day to watch their favorite teams clash in the mega event. However, it is not possible for all the fans to manage to watch the matches live while their travelling via air.

To solve this problem, airlines such as Etihad Airways started the live telecast of the tournament’s matches on their flights. And football fans of the game seem to be loving this idea. A video is going viral that shows FIFA World Cup fans i.e. almost all the passengers on the flight watching the match on their screens live.

The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘pubity’ and originally by the user ‘Danielacnieto’. The post has received over 557k likes. Though it is not specified which airline the flight belonged to, however, the best guess is Etihad Airways. The match on the screens of the passengers seems to be France vs Denmark.

Besides Etihad Airways, many airlines have decided to take care of the fans’ entertainment with the live telecast of FIFA World Cup 2022 matches. Fans can also watch the tournament on flights JetBlue and Singapore Airlines.

Many airlines have taken steps to facilitate the passengers as many airlines like Qatar Airways started offering people travelling with Doha travel packages covering tickets to the tournament matches. While others increased their frequency to Doha.