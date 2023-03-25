Home

Viral Video Shows How Much G-force Training Fighter Pilots Have To Endure: Watch

Fighter jets go anywhere from 1500 to 2500 km, while a few can cross 3000 km.

Viral Video: We have experienced very high speeds on the roads and highways and it is a strange feeling when we step on the gas. The way pressure giggles right between the chest, the heart goes crazy, the blood pressure is north and nowhere else, and the limbs get pins and needles. That is on the ground. When we are on a passenger plane, we can feel the speeding up and the take-off which requires a good speed to achieve. Once airborne, an average passenger aircraft will go anywhere between 700 and 900 km. The pilots take the impact. Now, when we talk about fighter jets, they go anywhere from 1500 to 2500 km, while a few can cross 3000 km.

This is what makes fighter pilots superior to average-speed enthusiasts and pilots of passenger planes. They have to undergo rigorous training and get used to maintaining their poise, balance, and coordination combined with full alertness and control over the panel. The video we are sharing with you shows how much training the pilots have to endure for a long time before they can be qualified.

The video shows the effect of G force on a woman test pilot as the jet reaches a higher G force starting from approximately 1.6 G.

The video is shared on Twitter by Epic Videos @EpicVideosOnly with the caption, “What G-force training pilots have to go through to be able to operate Fighter Jets”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

What G-force training pilots have to go through to be able to operate Fighter Jets pic.twitter.com/BSr8tdCLW3 — Epic Videos (@EpicVideosOnly) March 24, 2023

Wow, that is not for everyone that is why only a very small percentage of pilots qualify for the forces.

