Viral video shows risky stunt from moving car on Gurugram’s Dwarka Expressway

In a video that has gone viral, a driver is seen lighting aerial firecrackers with one hand on the wheel, while a youth in a car behind films it through the sunroof. Police have begun looking into the matter.

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A man was seen performing dangerous stunts at the Dwarka Expressway near Gurugram. Image Credit: @TeluguStride/X

Indian roads are not for the faint-hearted. This was proved once again as yet another incident of reckless driving has come to light. This time from Gurugram’s Dwarka Expressway, where a group of youths were seen performing stunts with fireworks from a moving car.

A video showing a man firing a sky shot from a moving car while another person records the stunt from a second vehicle has gone viral on social media. The video shows a Hyundai car speeding along the Dwarka Expressway.

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The video was shared with the caption, “What kind of madness is this.. Mayhem with dangerous stunts.. Firecrackers going off in a moving car.. Young men showing off their bravado on Gurugram’s Dwarka Expressway.. Creating a ruckus on the road without caring about the safety of other motorists..”

In the video, the driver rolls down the window and, steering with one hand, fires a shot into the sky with the other. The car’s windows are heavily tinted black. Another car trails the Hyundai, with someone who appears to be standing through its sunroof to film the stunt. Other motorists on the expressway were put in danger by the act.

ఇదెక్కడి పిచ్చి పనులు.. ప్రమాదకర స్టంట్లతో హల్‌చల్.. కదులుతున్న కారులో బాణసంచా పేలుళ్లు..

గురుగ్రామ్ ద్వారకా ఎక్స్‌ప్రెస్‌వేపై యువకుల వీరంగం.. ఇతర వాహనదారుల భద్రతను పట్టించుకోకుండా రోడ్డుపై హంగామా.. #Gurugram #DwarkaExpressway #CarStunts #RoadSafety #ViralVideo #TrafficRules https://t.co/Ulb2nkBKrC — Telugu Stride (@TeluguStride) November 6, 2026

A firework could easily have struck a passing vehicle and led to a serious accident. Pulling off such a stunt on a busy expressway puts everyone else on the road in real danger. Despite traffic police claims of taking action against dangerous driving and enforcing traffic rules, incidents of reckless stunts on Gurgaon’s expressways continue to raise concerns.

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Once the video went viral, the police moved quickly and started looking into the matter. A senior officer said the probe is on and that action will follow in accordance with the law.

Residents of the area said the youths put other motorists on the expressway in serious danger. If the sky shot fired from the moving car had struck another vehicle, they noted, it could have led to a major accident.

Internet reactions

Since the video was published on social media, a lot of users have stressed on the dangerous driving, urging traffic police to take action against the reckless driving. They further asked police to enforce traffic rules more strictly and highlighted the risks posed by motorists who appear to disregard traffic regulations and public safety.