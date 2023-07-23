Home

Viral Video Shows Students In Indulging In ‘Obscene’ Act In UP’s Shahjahanpur Medical College, Probe Ordered

The alleged video shows a group of paramedical students sitting in a hall while two of them— a young woman and a young man, indulging in an ‘obscene’ act.

Shahjahanpur, UP: A video is doing the rounds on social media platforms showing two students allegedly indulging in an “obscene” act and making out inside a government-run medical college in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur.

The purported which has gone viral on social media platform was allegedly shot inside the Shahjahanpur Government Medical College. The alleged video shows a group of paramedical students sitting in a hall while two of them— a young woman and a young man, indulging in an ‘obscene’ act.

In the video, the two young students, presumably lovers, are seen sitting together along with other paramedical students. The boy can be seen leaning in and casually trying to kiss the girl who seems reluctant and pushes him away. However, the boy doesn’t budge and pulls her in for a kiss but the girl back away again.

Ye UP k shahjahanpur k government medical College ka ye haal h Aaj kal…..maano jaise medical College nahi OYO ho… pic.twitter.com/NpSs0xRufb — Dr. Alok Pandey (@KashifDisney) July 23, 2023

The purported video has been widely shared and viewed on various social media platforms and has evoked outrage from users.

Meanwhile, the principal of the medical college said he has ordered a probe into the incident and said legal action will be taken against the culprits.

College Principal Rajesh Kumar told news agency PTI on Sunday that the process to identify the students is on.

The matter is being investigated and legal action will be taken after identifying them. This is a serious matter and we will not let anyone tarnish the image of the college, Kumar said.

Obscene videos in Delhi Metro

Similar videos of PDA or ‘Public Display of Affection’ usually surface from the Delhi Metro in UP’s sister state and national capital New Delhi.

In May this year, a young couple was seen making out while sitting on the floor of the Delhi Metro. The viral video which had sparked outrage from netizens showed the boy sitting on the flood with the girl’s head resting in his lap as the young lovers are seen kissing without paying any mind to their surroundings or the fact that they are in a public place.

Why don't you change the name of Delhi Metro to P0rnHub.

"OMG WHAT" is this ?? #Delhimetro #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/hiRiAzGyjR — Avnendra Singh (@avnendra_s) May 10, 2023

Several such videos seem to have become a norm in the Delhi metro where a wide variety of video clips showing people fighting, couple’s kissing, performing obscene sexual acts—including a boy performing oral sex on another young man and a man masturbating to porn while seated next to a woman passenger—have surfaced online and triggered outrage from netizens.

Earlier this month, a woman, identified as Priya Sharma, dressed in a black top and blue jeans was seen grooving to Neha Bhasin and Bappi Lahiri’s song ‘Asalaam-e-Ishqum’ inside a crowded Delhi Metro coach. The video quickly went viral on social media platforms garnering mixed responses from users.

Similarly, visuals of a woman dressed in skimpy outfits on the Delhi Metro sparked an online debate between maintaining decorum in public places and freedom of choice. The woman was dubbed “Uorfi Javed 2.0” for her bold choice of clothes and heavily criticised by the Twitterati for her “obscene” outfits.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has repeatedly warned commuters to maintain decorum and public decency while travelling.

(With PTI inputs)

