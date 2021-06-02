Viral Video: A stunning video has captured the exact moment a drone crashed right into the erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland. It all happened when Drone operator and YouTuber Joey Helms was attempting to get a close-up view of the lava erupting from the volcano’s crater, but his plan didn’t work. As the drone hovers extremely close to the volcano and centre of the eruption, gas from the hot lava spreads up over the camera lens causing the footage to suddenly come to an end. However, the drone managed to capture the exact moment it fell right into the volcano’s caldera and it’s quite a mesmerizing view. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Cooks Pizza on Active Volcano, Leaves Netizens and Tourists in Awe | WATCH

Helms uploaded the video on YouTube, which has gone viral on other social media platforms as well.

Watch the video here:

Watch the moment drone footage captures an erupting Icelandic volcano pic.twitter.com/u71rZid8XP — Reuters (@Reuters) June 1, 2021