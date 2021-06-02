Helms uploaded the video on YouTube, which has gone viral on other social media platforms as well.
Helms said that being able to manually operate the first-person-view flying drone made it an immersive and unique experience, though the volcano’s conditions made it “tricky.”
“Around the volcano you have hot gasses that emit turbulence all around it and hot rocks raining on you. Flying these things is tricky,” the YouTuber told The National.
Earlier, another drone had captured the spectacular footage of the volcano erupting near the Fagradalsfjall mountain in Iceland. The drone went dangerously close to the fissure, and captured the moment lava spews out of it.
The Fagradalsfjall volcano situated around 40 kilometers west of Iceland’s capital Reykjavik, first started erupting on March 19, shooting lava high into the night sky, turning it crimson red. According to the Iceland Meteorological Office (IMO), the eruption began at 8:45 PM GMT on 19 March, after thousands of small earthquakes hit the area in recent weeks. Notably, it was the first volcanic eruption in the area in nearly 800 years! Months later, it still continues to emit fresh lava.