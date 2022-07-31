Viral Video Today: The Ministry of Railways has shared a stunning video of a panoramic view of an express train traversing through the lush landscape of Dara Ghats in Rajasthan. Netizens were left mesmerized after seeing the breathtaking scenery of Dara Ghats, which have an abundance of nature in the Kota-Nagda section.Also Read - Viral Video: Huge Screen Falls On Stage During Concert in Hong Kong, Dancers Hurt. Watch

"Bestowed with abundance of nature", the video of the beautiful location is winning hearts on Twitter. The ministry's tweet further says, "Panoramic view of an Express Train traversing through the lush landscape of Dara Ghats in Kota-Nagda Section of @wc_railway," the caption said.

The video tweeted by Railway Ministry shows a view of a wide landscape, then a train can be seen passing through the beautiful landscape. The view from inside the train must be a treat to see. The clip has gone viral with over 13,100 views. "It's like 'once in a lifetime journey. Congratulations to the Railways," said one user. Another user wrote, "Indian rail with its enchant beauty. Thanks for this nice post."

Watch the viral video below:

Bestowed with abundance of nature! Panoramic view of an Express Train traversing through the lush landscape of Dara Ghats in Kota-Nagda Section of @wc_railway. pic.twitter.com/2gRPYvldvA — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 28, 2022

Stunning, wasn’t it?